INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers have completed a trade for a two-time NBA All-Star.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Indiana Pacers have traded three first round picks, Bruce Brown and Jordan Nwora to the Toronto Raports for forward Pascal Siakam.

Siakam is currently in the final year of his contract. It is unclear if he will resign with the team.

This is a developing story.