PHOTOS: Gainbridge Fieldhouse turns into an art gallery
The Art of the Game Open House
Gainbridge Fieldhouse turned into an art gallery on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. 22 local artists displayed their Indy and basketball-inspired art work for large crowds of viewers.
Photo by: WRTV / Dave Marren Photo by: WRTV / Dave Marren Photo by: WRTV / Dave Marren Photo by: WRTV / Dave Marren Photo by: WRTV / Dave Marren Photo by: WRTV / Dave Marren Photo by: WRTV / Dave Marren Photo by: WRTV / Dave Marren Photo by: WRTV / Dave Marren Photo by: WRTV / Dave Marren