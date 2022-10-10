Watch Now
PHOTOS: Gainbridge Fieldhouse turns into an art gallery

The Art of the Game Open House

Gainbridge Fieldhouse turned into an art gallery on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. 22 local artists displayed their Indy and basketball-inspired art work for large crowds of viewers.

Art 10.jpg Photo by: WRTV / Dave Marren Art 9.jpg Photo by: WRTV / Dave Marren Art 7.jpg Photo by: WRTV / Dave Marren Art 8.jpg Photo by: WRTV / Dave Marren Art 6.jpg Photo by: WRTV / Dave Marren Art 5.jpg Photo by: WRTV / Dave Marren Art 3.jpg Photo by: WRTV / Dave Marren Art 4.jpg Photo by: WRTV / Dave Marren Art 1.jpg Photo by: WRTV / Dave Marren Art 2.jpg Photo by: WRTV / Dave Marren

