Report: Indiana Pacers fire coach Nate Bjorkgren after just 1 season

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers are again looking for a new coach.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday afternoon that the Pacers fired coach Nate Bjorkgren after just one season with the team.

The report from ESPN says Bjorkgren was told of the decision Wednesday a day after he met with team management.

The Pacers were 34-38 this past season and were knocked out of playoff contention after a loss to Washington in the second play-in game.

Bjorkgren was informed today of decision to dismiss him, sources said. He met with management on Tuesday. Pacers are expected to pursue a more experienced, established head coach in this process. Bjorkgren lost locker room and much of organization in his one year as coach. https://t.co/FSwxnl66Ed — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 9, 2021