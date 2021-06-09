Watch
Report: Indiana Pacers fire coach Nate Bjorkgren after just 1 season

The Indiana Pacers are again looking for a new coach.
Posted at 12:12 PM, Jun 09, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers are again looking for a new coach.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday afternoon that the Pacers fired coach Nate Bjorkgren after just one season with the team.

The report from ESPN says Bjorkgren was told of the decision Wednesday a day after he met with team management.

The Pacers were 34-38 this past season and were knocked out of playoff contention after a loss to Washington in the second play-in game.

