Report: Pacers sign forward Kelly Oubre Jr. to two-year deal

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- The Pacers are signing forward Kelly Oubre Jr. to a two-year, nearly $17 million deal, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.

Oubre averaged 14.1 points and 5.0 rebounds per game with the Philadelphia 76ers last season. He shot 46.7% from the field and 36% from three, his highest clip from long range in his 11-year career.

Oubre, who is 30-years-old, has played for five teams in his career, including the Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Hornets, and the 76ers.