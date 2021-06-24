Watch
Reports: Indiana Pacers to hire Rick Carlisle as head coach

Carlisle previously was team's coach from 2003-07
Mark J. Terrill/AP
Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle gestures during the second half in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Rick Carlisle
Posted at 11:51 AM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 11:51:57-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers will bring a familiar face to serve as their next head coach.

ESPN reported Thursday that the Pacers plan to hire Rick Carlisle and sign him to a four-year contract. Carlisle most recently coached the Dallas Mavericks for 13 seasons and won an NBA title in 2011.

Carlisle previously spent four seasons as the Pacers' coach from 2003-07 and took the team to the NBA playoffs three times, including the Eastern Conference Finals in his first season.

His tenure was marked by the infamous "Malice in the Palace" brawl in 2004 involving Pacers players, the Detroit Pistons and fans in the stands.

Carlisle would replace Nate Bjorkgren, who the Pacers fired after just one season as head coach.

