Rick Carlisle fined $35,000 for comments on officiating after Game 2

Darron Cummings/AP
Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle argues a call during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Posted at 11:43 AM, May 10, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle has been fined $35,000 after criticizing league officials following game two of the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

In a release Friday, the NBA announced the fine was due to public criticism of officiating and integrity of the league.

“We deserve a fair shot," Carlisle said after the game. "There’s not a consistent balance and that’s disappointing. Give New York credit for the physicality that they’re playing with. But their physicality is rewarded and ours is penalized, time after time.”

Along with his statements, the team sent 78 plays they believe were officiated incorrectly from the first two games of their series against the New York Knicks to the NBA office for review.

The Pacers host the Kicks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at 7 p.m. on Friday night.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.