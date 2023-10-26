Rick Carlisle, Pacers agree to contract extension, according to ESPN report

INDIANAPOLIS — The morning after a dominant opening night victory, the Indiana Pacers and head coach Rick Carlisle have agreed to a multi-year contract extension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Carlisle, 63, rejoined the Pacers in 2021 after 13 years with the Dallas Mavericks. In 2011, Carlisle won an NBA Championship with the Mavericks.

He originally coached the Pacers from 2003-07 and is currently the president of the National Basketball Coaches Association.

Carlisle earned his 897th career victory on Wednesday as the Pacers defeated the Wizards, 143-120.

The exact details of the contract were not yet released.