Sabonis has triple-double by half; Pacers top Thunder 152-95

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had a triple-double in the first half and the Indiana Pacers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 152-95 in the largest home loss in NBA history.

It was the most points the Pacers have scored in a game since joining the NBA in 1976.

Their previous record was 150 points against Denver in 1982.

Indiana shot 65.5% from the field — the highest percentage ever for a Thunder opponent.

Sabonis returned after missing six straight games with a sore lower back and finished with 26 points, 19 rebounds and 14 assists.

Doug McDermott added a career-high 31 points for the Pacers.

Moses Brown scored 16 points for Oklahoma City.

The 57-point final margin topped the previous record of 56, set by the SuperSonics in 1986 and matched by the Celtics in 2018.