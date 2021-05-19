Sabonis leads Pacers past Hornets 144-117 in play-in round

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 14 points, 21 rebounds and nine assists, and the short-handed Indiana Pacers routed the Charlotte Hornets 144-117 in the Eastern Conference’s first play-in game.

Led by Sabonis and Doug McDermott, who scored 16 of his 21 points in the first quarter, the ninth-seeded Pacers snapped a franchise-worst nine-game losing streak in the postseason.

They also moved within one victory of making a sixth consecutive playoff appearance.

Charlotte was led by Miles Bridges with 18 points.

The Hornets finished the season with six straight losses.