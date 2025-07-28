Tyrese Haliburton gets engaged to college sweetheart

INDIANAPOLIS — Congratulations are in order for Pacers' star Tyrese Haliburton, who is now engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Jade Jones.

Haliburton posted photos of the engagement on Instagram on Monday.

"The place where our story started, and where our next chapter begins," wrote Haliburton.

Haliburton got down on one knee on the basketball court at Iowa State University, where the couple began dating in 2019. Haliburton played basketball, and Jones was a cheerleader.

Ever since, Jones has been a constant presence at Pacers games, cheering on Haliburton.