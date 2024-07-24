French President Emmanuel Macron addresses Celine Dion Olympics rumors

Even French President Emmanuel Macron is staying tight-lipped about the possibility of Celine Dion making her comeback at the 2024 Paris Games.

Macron was asked about the rumors this week, telling French broadcaster France 2 that he will "not reveal anything," while acknowledging there will be a surprise, according to a report from the BBC.

Adding to the speculation, French Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra reportedly said on a French TV show that Dion was in Paris, noting it wasn't just "by chance."

Dion has largely remained out of the public eye since announcing her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome in December 2022. The rare autoimmune neurological disorder can cause stiffness or painful spasms in a person's muscles and impact their speech.

Variety said in an exclusive report that Dion was spotted arriving at the Royal Monceau Hotel in Paris. However, her representatives have not commented on a potential performance at Friday's Opening Ceremony.

The star-studded event will mark the start of the Paris 2024 Games, which runs through Aug. 11.