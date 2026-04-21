Pat McAfee to announce Colts draft pick in Pittsburgh

Colts legendary punter Pat McAfee will announce a Colts draft pick during the second day of the NFL Draft on Friday in Pittsburgh.

McAfee, who is a Pittsburgh native, played with the Colts for eight seasons (2009-2016). He was a two-time Pro Bowler and was an All-Pro in 2014.

The Colts are slotted to have two picks in the second day of the draft, with No. 47 overall in the second round and No. 78 overall in the third round.

McAfee announced the Colts third-round pick in 2019 in Nashville, when the Colts selected linebacker Bobby Okereke. McAfee had some trash talk for the Tennessee Titans fans in attendance.

McAfee was selected by the Colts in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of West Virginia.

The Colts have seven total selections in the 2026 NFL Draft