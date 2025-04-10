INDIANAPOLIS— The Indiana Pacers are hosting an event that invites fans to bike to Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Pedal to the Pacers is a sustainability-focused event that brings a new way to experience Pacers basketball.

Fans can park their bikes securely with complimentary valet service, and purchase game tickets starting at just $13.

The ride is about 2.5 miles, weaving through the heart of the city along the Indianapolis Cultural Trail.

WRTV Pedal to the Pacers Brings Bikes and Basketball Together in Downtown Indy

It's happening Thursday, April 10 ahead of the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“This is the first time we’ve ever done this,” said Eddie White, host of Pacers Overtime. “It's going to be family-friendly and a lot of fun."

As the Pacers look to lock in home-court advantage for the playoffs, White emphasized just how much is at stake.

“If we win this ballgame we secure home court," said White. "This hasn’t happened in a long time here."

We asked White how many riders are expected, and he laughed, “Billions and billions,” before clarifying that while exact numbers aren’t known enthusiasm is high. “Bring your own bike," said White. "We’ve got valet service and even a little escort back to where you started."

The purpose of the ride is to celebrate Earth Month while promoting sustainability and 100 days out from the WNBA All-Star.

Riders are meeting at the Factory Arts District which is at the corner of 10th and Brookside Ave.

The ride takes off at 5:45 and you are encouraged to bring your own bike.

To register click HERE.