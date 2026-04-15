Projected No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza takes front page on Esquire’s spring issue

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana’s Heisman Trophy winner and national champion Fernando Mendoza continues on his long media tour since reaching the national spotlight.

His most recent stop was on the front page of the premier men’s lifestyle magazine, Esquire.

Click this link to find Mendoza’s cover photo on Esquire’s X page (formerly Twitter).

Mendoza talked about every part of his life in Ryan D’Agostino’s Esquire story. His process-oriented brain and his humble but hungry approach to the next level. Mendoza also talks about his faith, growing up with his mom Elsa’s diagnosis with MS, and how he deals with pressure in Esquire’s spring edition.

Mendoza spoke more about his extremely detail-oriented structure.

“For example, nutrition, I need to elevate my nutrition if I want to be at a certain weight,” Mendoza told Esquire. “So, hey, how can I do that with a system? And that system is: One, hey, let’s adopt a new nutrition habit every one to two months. So, very tangible.”

The 22-year-old quarterback and expected No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft knows it won’t be easy when he starts playing in the NFL. But his attitude will certainly help the new adjustment.

“I always try to have a hunter mindset instead of the hunted mindset,” Mendoza said in the Esquire spring edition.

Before Mendoza reached the national stage, he learned to be a leader in his household. Mendoza’s mom Elsa was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis when he was only 12 years old.

The Esquire story details how Mendoza would sometimes physically carry his mom around the house, and drive his younger brother Max to and from school when his mom wasn’t able to do so.

Mendoza’s faith has also helped him continue to stay humble despite receiving all the praise in the world.

“Having that rock-solid faith has helped me stay rock-solid,” Mendoza told Esquire. “That’s the way my mother wants my brothers and I to live, and that’s how we live. It’s freeing in that aspect.”

Find much more on D’Agostino’s story about Mendoza on Esquire’s website.

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