Pujols designated for assignment by Angels, abruptly ending his time with the team

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Albert Pujols has been designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels, abruptly ending the 41-year-old superstar slugger’s decade with his second major league team.

“Albert Pujols’ historical accomplishments, both on and off the field, serve as an inspiration to athletes everywhere, and his actions define what it means to be a true superstar,” said Arte Moreno, owner of the Angels.

The #Angels announced today that the Club has designated Albert Pujols for assignment. pic.twitter.com/SCRz78kXcf — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) May 6, 2021

Pujols is fifth in major league history with 667 career homers, and he is 13th in major league history with 3,253 hits.

The oldest active player in the majors, he is batting .198 this season with five homers and 12 RBIs.

Pujols joined the Angels in late 2011 after 11 successful seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Angels have not won a playoff game during the concurrent tenures of Pujols and three-time AL MVP Mike Trout.