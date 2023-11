Purdue is back at No. 1 in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll after its run to the Maui Invitational title.

The Boilermakers beat three teams ranked among the top 11.

They replace preseason No. 1 Kansas, which dropped to fifth after losing to Marquette in Maui. Arizona climbed to second, Marquette is third and Uconn is fourth.

Villanova, BYU and Colorado State jumped into the top 20 while Colorado, Arkansas and USC were among those that dropped out of the poll.