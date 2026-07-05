Purdue men's basketball adds four-star recruit Kevin Savage for 2027 class

(WRTV) -- Purdue men’s basketball has landed its latest 2027 commit in four-star point guard Kevin Savage III, who announced his decision Sunday in an interview with CBS Sports.

Savage becomes the second commit in Purdue’s 2027 recruiting class, joining five-star center and Pike High School standout Isaiah Hill.

The 5-foot-11 Marietta, Ga., native chose the Boilermakers over Georgia, Georgia Tech, UCLA, Florida State, and Auburn. He’s ranked No. 36 nationally and No. 9 among point guards, according to 247sports.

This spring on the Adidas 3SSB circuit, Savage averaged 20.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.8 steals per game across April and May.

With head coach Matt Painter already securing Hill, Savage now looks to create another top point guard-center tandem at Purdue.