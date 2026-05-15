Purdue men’s basketball lands highest-rated recruit in program history

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WRTV) — Purdue men’s basketball landed its highest-rated recruit in program history in the 7-foot and 210-pound center Isaiah Hill, according to Sports Illustrated.

Hill is only the second 5-star recruit in history to commit to Purdue under Coach Matt Painter, joining Caleb Swanigan, who committed as a 5-star in 2015.

Hill just finished his junior year at Pike High School and will join the Boilermakers in 2027 after his senior year.

Hill is touted as the highest-rated recruit out of Indiana and the 14th-highest-rated recruit in the country, according to 247 Sports.

At Pike, Hill was coached by former NBA player and Pike grad Jeff Teague. Teague played at Pike from 2004 to 2007, played in the NBA for 12 seasons, and returned to coach his alma mater in 2023.

Hill helped Pike to a 23-4 record in his junior year and to an appearance in the regional championship against Mt. Vernon. Pike lost to Mt. Vernon, the eventual 4A state champions, 57-54. The regional championship pitted Hill against Mt. Vernon’s Luke Ertel, a 2026 Purdue commit and Indiana Mr. Basketball.