Purdue men's basketball ranked No. 1 in AP poll for 1st time in school history

WEST LAFAYETTE — The Purdue men's basketball team is ranked No. 1 in the country for the first time in program history.

The Boilermakers topped this week's AP poll after former No. 1 Duke lost to Ohio State last week.

Purdue remained undefeated with a win over Big Ten rival Iowa on Friday.

The Boilers were No. 2 last week, and their previous high was second in March 1988.

Purdue is followed by Baylor, Duke, UCLA and Gonzaga in the top 5.

The top-ranked Boilermakers will travel to Rutgers on Thursday and play North Carolina State on Sunday in Brooklyn.