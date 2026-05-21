Purdue men’s basketball to play UConn in exhibition game

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WRTV) — Purdue men’s basketball announced it will play UConn in an exhibition game on October 27, 2026.

UConn athletic department officials will set the site for the matchup.

This will be the first time since the 2024 national championship game that the two teams will face off. In the past four seasons, UConn is second in the nation in wins and Purdue is fourth.

Purdue has lost its last three exhibition games against collegiate teams in the last three seasons, falling on the road to Arkansas, Creighton and Kentucky.

Purdue is coming off a season in which it went 30-9, won the Big Ten Tournament, and made it to the Elite 8 in the NCAA Tournament.