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Purdue men’s basketball to play UConn in exhibition game

PHOTOS: The best of Butler vs. Purdue for March Madness
Elsa
DETROIT, MI - MARCH 18: Head coach Matt Painter of the Purdue Boilermakers reacts against the Butler Bulldogs in the second round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Little Caesars Arena on March 18, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
PHOTOS: The best of Butler vs. Purdue for March Madness
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WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WRTV) — Purdue men’s basketball announced it will play UConn in an exhibition game on October 27, 2026.

UConn athletic department officials will set the site for the matchup.

This will be the first time since the 2024 national championship game that the two teams will face off. In the past four seasons, UConn is second in the nation in wins and Purdue is fourth.

Purdue has lost its last three exhibition games against collegiate teams in the last three seasons, falling on the road to Arkansas, Creighton and Kentucky.

Purdue is coming off a season in which it went 30-9, won the Big Ten Tournament, and made it to the Elite 8 in the NCAA Tournament.