Purdue's opponents in Fort Myers Tip-Off announced

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) -- Purdue men's basketball will head down to Fort Myers, Florida during the week of Thanksgiving this year to play two games in the Fort Myers Tip-Off. The matchups in the event were announced on Thursday.

On Tuesday, November 24, Purdue will play DePaul. On Thursday, November 26 (Thanksgiving), Purdue will play Oklahoma.

“We are excited to spend our Thanksgiving in Fort Myers, competing in an outstanding event against DePaul and Oklahoma," Purdue head men's basketball coach Matt Painter said. "We take great pride in making our non-conference schedule one of the best in the country and playing in this event will definitely help prepare us for Big Ten play. Both of these teams are led by outstanding coaches and will provide a big opportunity for our program. Our fans have consistently traveled in large numbers for all of our neutral-site games and we expect a great contingent on the Florida Gulf Coast during Thanksgiving Week.”

Purdue has not played DePaul since 2006, a game Purdue won in the Maui Invitational. Purdue leads the all-time series against the Blue Demons.

DePaul went 16-16 last season, the most wins it has had in a season since 2019-20.

Purdue has not played Oklahoma since 2008, a game Oklahoma won. Oklahoma leads the all-time series between the two teams, 6-4.

Oklahoma went 21-16 last season and missed the NCAA Tournament.

Purdue is coming off a season in which it went 30-9, won the Big Ten Tournament, and made it to the Elite 8 in the NCAA Tournament.