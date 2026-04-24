Raiders select Fernando Mendoza No. 1 overall in NFL Draft

Former IU quarterback Fernando Mendoza has been selected No. 1 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Mendoza helped lead IU to its first national championship in program history last season, doing so with an undefeated, 16-0 season.

Along the way, Mendoza won the Heisman Trophy, becoming the first IU player to win the award. Mendoza threw for 3,535 yards and led the nation with 41 touchdown passes.

Mendoza also helped lead IU to its first Big Ten title since 1967 and its first ever Rose Bowl victory.

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