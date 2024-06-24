Watch Now
Record-breaking attendance at historic Olympic swim trials in Indianapolis

Posted at 4:38 PM, Jun 24, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — Multiple attendance records were broken during the U.S. Olympic swimming trials in Indianapolis this year.

According to USA Swimming,  On Saturday, June 15, the meet welcomed 20,689 attendees at Lucas Oil Stadium, making it the largest gathering for a swim meet in history. 

The following day, 17,697 fans set a new mark for the most-attended prelims session in swimming history.

On Wednesday, June 22, fans pushed the record even higher, with a staggering 22,209 in attendance.

In total, the meet welcomed over 285,000 fans, more than a 60% increase from the previous total attendance record at Swimming Olympic Trials.

