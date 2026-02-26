Report: Colts give Anthony Richardson permission to seek trade

INDIANAPOLIS — Anthony Richardson's time in Indianapolis may be coming to an end.

The Indianapolis Colts have given the 23-year-old quarterback permission to seek a trade, according to a league source cited by ESPN's Stephen Holder.

Richardson has started 15 games over three seasons with the team, throwing 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

His tenure has been marked by injuries, including a broken orbital bone suffered during pregame warmups last season. However, a league source told ESPN that recent medical consultations indicate his vision has been fully restored.

Daniel Jones started for the Colts last season and is expected to be re-signed.

Richardson has one season remaining on his rookie contract, assuming the Colts do not pick up his fifth-year option. He was selected fourth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.