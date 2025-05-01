Watch Now
Report: John Haliburton will not attend Pacers games for "foreseeable future"

INDIANAPOLIS — John Haliburton, father of Pacers Tyrese Haliburton, will not be in attendance at home and road games "for the foreseeable future, according to ESPN reporter Shams Charania.

Charania posted on X Thursday the decision was made by the Pacers front office.

John Haliburton was "understanding and accepted the choice," after confronting Bucks player Giannis Antetokounmpo on the court postgame Tuesday night.

The Pacers will face the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, May 4 at 1 p.m. in Cleveland.

