Report: John Haliburton will not attend Pacers games for "foreseeable future"

INDIANAPOLIS — John Haliburton, father of Pacers Tyrese Haliburton, will not be in attendance at home and road games "for the foreseeable future, according to ESPN reporter Shams Charania.

Charania posted on X Thursday the decision was made by the Pacers front office.

John Haliburton was "understanding and accepted the choice," after confronting Bucks player Giannis Antetokounmpo on the court postgame Tuesday night.

X/@ShamsCharania

The Pacers will face the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, May 4 at 1 p.m. in Cleveland.

