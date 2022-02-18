Report: Mickelson motives about changing tour 'dictatorship'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Phil Mickelson has managed to blast the Saudis and the PGA Tour in one published report.

His remarks came in a phone interview with a journalist writing his biography.

Alan Shipnuck has published the remarks on his "Firepit Collective" site.

Mickelson uses vulgarity to mention how scary the Saudis are.

So why contemplate taking the money for a Saudi-funded league?

He says it's all about a once-in-a-lifetime chance to let players have more say in how the PGA Tour is run.

As for the PGA Tour, he says it's a dictatorship that manipulates and divides.

According to the Associated Press, Mickelson says he's recruited three other “top players,” who he has not named, for the Saudi-backed golf league.

He added that attorneys, who also haven't been named, have been paid to write the operating agreement, the news outlet reported.

The AP reported that Mickelson said he has 20 players ready for the proposed league.