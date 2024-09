INDIANAPOLIS — Promising cornerback JuJu Brents may have suffered a season-ending injury, according to reports.

NFL NetworksIan Rapoport says Brents recent knee injury has him headed to Injured Reserve.

The former second-round pick was a Warren Central High School graduate. Brents signed a four-year contract worth $8,196,927, according to according to Spotrac.com.

