Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Indiana State's Robbie Avila enters NCAA transfer portal

Illinois St Indiana St Basketball
Doug McSchooler/AP
Indiana State center Robbie Avila (21) during an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois State, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, in Terre Haute, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Illinois St Indiana St Basketball
Posted at 4:28 PM, Apr 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-09 16:38:08-04

TERRE HAUTE — Indiana State Star Robbie Avila may be retiring his Sycamore jersey.

The 6'10" sophomore center announced that he has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Sources told ESPN that Avila's portal entry is marked by a red exclamation point, which means not to reach out to him, and is a sign that he has already made a decision.

Avila averaged 17.4 points and 4.1 assists for Indiana State this season and quickly gained a national following, receiving the nickname "Cream Abdul-Jabbar."

Although the Sycamores lost 79-77 to Seton Hall in the championship game last week, the team earned the No. 1 seed in the NIT. Many people believed ISU was snubbed from the NCAA tournament.

A total of eight Indiana State basketball players have entered the portal in the past two days, including the team's five leading scorers.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download the WRTV app on all devices!