Reports: No trade deal reached for Indianapolis Colts RB Johnathan Taylor

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts will not be trading running back Johnathan Taylor today, according to reports from ESPN.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, league sources said the Colts didn't find a deal they believed to be of fair value for Taylor.

Due to not being traded, Taylor will remain on the Physically Unable to Perform list and will likely not play for the first four games of the season.

Taylor will miss games against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens.

"The Colts’ next best opportunity to deal their All-Pro RB could be before the NFL’s Oct. 31 trade deadline," said Adam Schefter on Twitter. If no deal by then, Colts could tag Jonathan Taylor and try to trade him again this off-season. But there is no end of this drama currently in sight.