Reports: Quarterback Daniel Jones to sign one-year deal with Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — Quarterback Daniel Jones has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport was the first to break the news onX.

According to the reports, the deal is valued at $14 million, with more than $13 million fully guaranteed, indicating the Colts' confidence in Jones as they look to bolster their quarterback position.

Jones, previously with the New York Giants, faced a challenging season last year before being released. Despite his struggles in New York, the Minnesota Vikings picked him up off waivers and he finished the last part of the season on their practice squad.

While Minnesota was a strong option, Jones chose to compete with Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson in Indy.

As the Colts gear up for the upcoming season, the competition between Jones and Richardson is likely to be a focal point.