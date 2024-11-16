Watch Now
Rice leads No. 16 Indiana past South Carolina

Darron Cummings/AP
South Carolina's Jacobi Wright (1) puts up a shot past Indiana's Myles Rice (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
BLOOMINGTON (AP)— Myles Rice scored 17 of his 23 points in the first half and No. 16 Indiana defeated South Carolina 87-71 on Saturday.

Rice, a Washington State transfer, hit 7 of 10 shots including 3 of 4 from 3-point range and all six foul shots.

The redshirt sophomore's hot first half was instrumental in establishing a double-digit lead.

He hit shots on back-to-back possessions, including a 3-pointer with 17 seconds remaining in the first half, as Indiana opened up a 43-32 lead at the break.

The Hoosiers (3-0) were never seriously threatened in the second half, their smallest lead being eight points with 1:19 remaining.

Mackenzie Mgbako added 17 for Indiana.

The Hoosiers host UNC Greensboro on Thursday.

