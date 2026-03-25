Ronald Nored returns to Butler University as men's head basketball coach

INDIANAPOLIS — Ronald Nored is coming home.

Butler University has hired the 2012 Butler graduate and former starting point guard as the next head coach of men's basketball. Director of Athletics Grant Leiendecker made the announcement Wednesday, March 25.

Nored takes over following the retirement of Thad Matta and brings more than a decade of NBA coaching experience to the role, most recently serving as an assistant with the Atlanta Hawks.

He also coached with the Indiana Pacers, Charlotte Hornets, and Boston Celtics, and served as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets' G-League affiliate.

As a player, Nored was part of two Butler teams that reached the NCAA national championship game. He holds the program's all-time records in games played and career steals and was twice named Horizon League Defensive Player of the Year.

"The term 'dream job' doesn't do justice to how I feel about this opportunity," Nored said. "No one appreciates both the responsibility and the potential that comes with this position more than me."

Nored will be formally introduced Friday, March 27, at a noon event at Hinkle Fieldhouse, open to the public.

