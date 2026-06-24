Rosenqvist leaving Meyer Shank Racing at end of IndyCar season

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — The current Indianapolis 500 champion will drive for a new team during the 2027 NTT IndyCar Series season.

WRTV 6 Sports has confirmed that Felix Rosenqvist has let Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) know that he will be leaving the team at the end of the 2026 season.

Rosenqvist won the 2026 Indianapolis 500 in the closest finish in the event’s history. He beat Team Penske’s Davis Malukas by just 0.0233 seconds.

“It’s unfortunate that Felix has decided to move on from MSR at the end of the season, particularly given everything we’ve accomplished together, including this year’s Indy 500 victory,” MSR owner Mike Shank said. “Over the past several years, Felix has played an important role in helping build this program into what it is today, and we’re grateful for his contributions both on and off the track.

There are still eight races left on the schedule, and everyone at MSR remains fully committed to achieving the strongest results possible in the championship and delivering for our partners.”

Rosenqvist has driven for MSR since the 2024 season.

“While we wish Felix nothing but success in the next chapter of his career, our focus at MSR is on the future and ensuring we have the right driver in place for the 2027 season,” Shank said. “As a team, we’ve made tremendous progress over the last few years, and maintaining that momentum is a top priority. We’re actively evaluating our options and hope to have an announcement to make in the coming months, so stay tuned.”

Rosenqvist is currently sixth in the IndyCar standings.

The next race in the 2026 NTT IndyCar Series season will take place on Sunday, July 5 at Mid-Ohio.