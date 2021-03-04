Schedule for NCAA March Madness ticket sales released

INDIANAPOLIS — Tickets to the first four NCAA March Madness games go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.

Two of the first four matches will be played in West Lafayette at Mackey Arena. Fan capacity is capped at 25% with social distancing required.

Bloomington, the other location for the first four games, is setting its capacity limit at 500 in Assembly Hall for friends and family of players only.

According to the NCAA, each venue is permitted to make the final call on specific attendance numbers for the games it hosts.

Tickets for each round of the tournament will become available on the following days:

March 4 at 10 a.m. ET | First Four presale

March 9 at 10 a.m. ET | First Round presale

March 11 at 10 a.m. ET | Second Round presale

March 16 at 10 a.m. ET | Regional Rounds presale

Those interested in purchasing or being notified when tickets are available click here.

