Scott Alan, long-time Indianapolis sports emcee, dies

Posted at 11:07 PM, May 28, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS — Scott Alan, a long-time emcee for Indianapolis sports teams, has died.

Indy Fuel announced on Tuesday that Alan died in a car crash on Monday.

Alan served as the team's emcee from the very beginning, all 10 seasons.

"His enthusiasm, exuberant personality, and unwavering support for our teams will be profoundly missed. Though he is no longer with us, his spirit will undoubtedly continue to cheer us on from above," said Indy Fuel owner Jim Hallett.

Alan was also the announcer for the Indy Eleven.

According to Hallet, Alan was hired as the first employee of the Bloomington Bison, an Illinois-based hockey team also owned by Hallet.

"Scott Alan was more than just a colleague; he was a true friend to many of us, and his memory will forever resonate within our community. Let us come together to honor and cherish the legacy he leaves behind," Hallet said.

