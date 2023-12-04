Shaquille Leonard gets one-year deal with Philadelphia Eagles

INDIANAPOLIS — The Philadelphia Eagles have signed Shaquille Leonard on a one-year deal, according to the team.

We've agreed to terms on a one-year deal with LB Shaquille Leonard. pic.twitter.com/WjCsPDHRVQ — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 4, 2023

This comes just two weeks after the linebacker was waived from the Indianapolis Colts.

Hours after receiving the news, Leonard showed up to his annual Thanksgiving giveaway. He talked about his love for Indianapolis and coming to terms with leaving the city.

Now, It looks like Leonard will be bringing his charity and his talents to the city of Philadelphia.

