Shaquille Leonard gets one-year deal with Philadelphia Eagles

WRTV's Amber Grigley
200 turkeys will be going to 200 Families here in Central Indiana, a small token to the community that means the world to Colts star Shaquille Leonard.<br/><br/>
Posted at 3:07 PM, Dec 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 15:07:04-05

INDIANAPOLIS — The Philadelphia Eagles have signed Shaquille Leonard on a one-year deal, according to the team.

This comes just two weeks after the linebacker was waived from the Indianapolis Colts.

Hours after receiving the news, Leonard showed up to his annual Thanksgiving giveaway. He talked about his love for Indianapolis and coming to terms with leaving the city.

Now, It looks like Leonard will be bringing his charity and his talents to the city of Philadelphia.

