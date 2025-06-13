'She's Back': Caitlin Clark returns to the court for Indiana Fever after injury

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever has exciting news for fans, announcing on Friday that Caitlin Clark is set to make her return to the court after recovering from a quad injury.

The team shared this announcement on X, declaring, “She’s back!”

Indiana Fever via X

Caitlin Clark will rejoin the team for their upcoming game against the New York Liberty on Saturday, June 14. The highly matchup will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with tip-off scheduled for 3 p.m.

Fans can look forward to watching Clark play, as the game will be aired on WRTV.