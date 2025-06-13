'She's Back': Caitlin Clark returns to the court for Indiana Fever after injury

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever has exciting news for fans, announcing on Friday that Caitlin Clark is set to make her return to the court after recovering from a quad injury.
The team shared this announcement on X, declaring, “She’s back!”
Caitlin Clark will rejoin the team for their upcoming game against the New York Liberty on Saturday, June 14. The highly matchup will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with tip-off scheduled for 3 p.m.
Fans can look forward to watching Clark play, as the game will be aired on WRTV.