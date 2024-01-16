Statewide knockout competition announced for NBA All-Star 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — Lace up your sneakers. The NBA All-Star 2024 Host Committee announced a statewide Knockout Competition.

All 92 counties in Indiana will be represented in the competition, which will take place at various girls and boys basketball games across the state.

The All-Star committee says the goal is to encourage all Hoosiers' participation in the 2024 All-Star events, not just in Indianapolis.

“Since the very beginning, we’ve committed to making NBA All-Star 2024 the most community- and fan-centric NBA All-Star ever,” said Rick Fuson, NBA All-Star Board of Directors and Pacers Sports & Entertainment CEO. “Through the Knockout Competition, we can include fans throughout the state, not just in Indianapolis, in NBA All-Star 2024 and we can continue working toward our commitment.”

Indiana Fever guards Grace Berger and Lexie Hull will also be attending select games throughout the state.

Berger and Hull are scheduled to attend the following games:

Tuesday, Jan. 23

Evansville Mater Dei vs. Castle at Evansville Mater Dei High School (Evansville, IN)

Thursday, Jan. 25

Warsaw Community vs. Angola at Warsaw Community High School (Warsaw, IN)

Friday, Jan. 26

Perry Meridian vs. Greenwood at Perry Meridian High School (Indianapolis, IN)

Friday, Feb. 9

Heritage Christian vs. Roncalli at Heritage Christian School (Indianapolis, IN)

Saturday, Feb. 10

Ben Davis vs. Lawrence Central at Ben Davis High School (Indianapolis, IN)

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Eminence vs. Indiana Math and Science North at Eminence Jr/Sr. High School (Eminence, IN)

The winner of each competition will receive a limited-edition NBA All-Star basketball, two tickets to NBA Crossover during NBA All-Star 2024, as well as an invitation to a final Knockout competition during All-Star weekend at Bicentennial Unity Plaza.

For more information and a full list of games, click here.