Stephanie White named next Indiana Fever head coach

INDIANAPOLIS — Friday the Indiana Fever announced their new head coach, and it's a familiar face.

Stephanie White is headed back to Indianapolis as the next head coach of the Indiana Fever.

She previously served as head coach of the Fever in the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

White also played for the Fever between 2000 and 2004.

Indiana fired Christie Sides on October 27.

And earlier this week, White and the Connecticut Sun parted ways.

She had been the head coach in Connecticut for the last two seasons.

White will now have the chance to work with two former number one draft picks in Caitlin Cark and Aliyah Boston.

White, a West Lebanon, Indiana native and Purdue alumnae, returns to the Indiana Fever where she spent six seasons (as head coach in 2015-16, and as an assistant coach from 2011-14).

“As we enter this new era of Fever basketball, I am thrilled to welcome Stephanie back to the franchise,” said Fever President of Basketball Operations Kelly Krauskopf.

“Stephanie is a part of the fabric of this franchise, both as a former player and as a member of our championship coaching staff, so I’m quite familiar with her elite basketball IQ and leadership style. I am confident there is no one who better understands our culture or is more equipped to lead our group of players to the next level.”

"I am incredibly proud and honored to return home to Indiana and lead the Fever during such a pivotal moment in this franchise's history, as well as during during such an important time throughout women's athletics," said White. "This franchise has and always will be committed to winning and I look forward to working every day to help deliver another WNBA title to the greatest basketball fans in the world."

White has a combined 17 seasons of experience as a player and coach in the WNBA.

Prior to Connecticut, she spent two seasons as the head coach of the Indiana Fever, compiling a 37-31 overall record and a 6-6 playoff record, including a trip to the 2015 WNBA Finals and a 2016 postseason berth. Before becoming a head coach for the Fever, White spent four seasons as an assistant coach (2011-14), most notably helping lead Indiana to its first WNBA Championship in 2012.

The Fever will introduce White in a news conference on Monday.

