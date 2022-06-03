Watch
Take a swing at Indy's Beep Ball games

Posted at 2:42 PM, Jun 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-03 14:42:32-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Beep baseball has returned.

The Indy Thunder Blind Beep baseball team was created for those who are visually impaired and blind that wish to join an organized sport.

The team's season is about to start with their upcoming game on June 12 at North Central High School.

The volunteer non-profit organization encourages everyone to attend their games.

"Our desire is to enlighten and educate our community about the capacity and abilities of blind and visually impaired individuals," said the team's website.

For more information on Indy Thunder Blind's games and events, visit their website.

