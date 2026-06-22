The best advice former Pike star Ryan Conwell received from Jeff Teague

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Former Pike High School star guard Ryan Conwell hopes to have his dream come true this week during the NBA Draft.

Conwell was the 2022 Marion County Player of the Year and was an Indiana All-Star while he was at Pike. Conwell went on to play collegiately at South Florida, Indiana State, Xavier and Louisville, making it to the NCAA Tournament in his junior year at Xavier and in his senior year at Louisville.

Pike has a history of producing NBA guards, specifically current head coach Jeff Teague. Teague had a 12-year NBA career, which included one season with the Pacers.

Teague was not Conwell's coach at Pike, but Conwell still has formed a good relationship with his the former Pike star.

"Jeff's definitely been an inspiration and a role model for me even since I was young," Conwell said. "I actually played for his AAU team when I was a little bit younger. Just being able to chat with him as I grew and throughout high school and college, he definitely gave me some wise words of advice and I'm really thankful that he's been been there to support me and he's in my corner."

Conwell joined WISH-TV's SportsLocker Sunday this weekend. While on the show, he shared the best piece of advice Teague has given him.

"Just trust the process," Conwell said. "Just to stay locked in on my journey and my path and not really worry so much about all the noise or what else is going on, but continue to work as hard as I can and trust in the Lord and the position he's placed me in and knowing that it'll all work out in the end."

Conwell also reflected on his time playing at Pike.

"Just all the competitive games just within the city," Conwell said. "I really think Indiana basketball is some of the best basketball in the country. In any given night, you're playing against really good competition. I just love the atmosphere and just the guys I got to play with. I'll always rep Pike for life."

Conwell is projected to be selected in the second round of the NBA Draft this week.

And while he specializes in basketball, one of his main hobbies is bowling.

Conwell's older brother, Reilly, helped him get into the sport. Their brotherly competition has pushed Ryan off the court as well.

"He kind of taught me how to spin and do all those different things," Conwell said. "But me and him competed at that. We competed at everything. But that's my brother and I'm just thankful that we got to spend that time together."

Conwell is no slouch at bowling either, saying his best score is 210. He did say he'd give the edge to his brother on the lanes though.

Conwell hopes to hear his name called on Tuesday (first round) or Wednesday (second round) this week in the NBA Draft.

"I'm just super blessed," Conwell said. "I want to give all glory to God. I'm just thankful to be in this position. It's every kid's dream to be able to prepare for that phone call and hear their name called. I just worked so hard and I'm just thankful for the people around me that helped me get to this point."

To see the full interview with Conwell, click here.