The ‘Caitlin Clark’ effect is expected to boost Indy’s economy

INDIANAPOLIS — Caitlin Clark fever swept women's college basketball this season and the Iowa star is expected to be drafted by the Indiana Fever on Monday.

The hype for this pick is giving the city a major economic boost.

A study done by a Ball State University professor predicts a major economic boom for Indianapolis. It's being called the "Caitlin Clark effect."

The anticipated No. 1 draft pick for the Indiana Fever is already boosting ticket sales and fans.

"I looked at tickets for the first game and was shocked at the price," said Dr. Michael Hicks. "Some were $400 to $500 for the first game."

Dr. Hicks expects Clark's addition to the roster will bring more than 26,000 extra fans to the stands throughout the season compared to last year.

"So, that's an excitement that will spill outside of Indianapolis. It will also affect their attendance at other games. And so as they travel, which we didn't estimate all the cities that Caitlin Clark goes to, we'll also see a bump in attendance and visitation," said Dr. Hicks.

He said the buzz around Caitlin Clark can bring more than $2.5 million in revenue to Indianapolis.

"I think it will be huge. I think it will bring a lot of people. I'm excited," said Dr. Hicks.

IU students say not only is Clark breaking records, she's introducing women's basketball to them.

For Stacey Miller-Jones, women's basketball has always been a joy to watch.

"We love it. We enjoy it. It's our favorite past time," she said.

The biggest excitement for Jones is the recognition women players are now getting.

Viewership in the NCAA Women's Basketball Championship game bypassed the men's championship last weekend by 4 million.

"That's exciting. I think women kinda get pushed to the side a little bit but it's really great to see the interest in it and see women succeed at the game. I mean that's amazing," said Miller-Jones.

The WNBA draft is this coming Monday and WRTV will have coverage from Brooklyn, NY.

The Fever's regular season begins May 14 on the road against the Connecticut Sun.

May 16 is their home opener against the New York Liberty.