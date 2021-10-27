The NFL scouting combine is staying in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL Scouting Combine is staying put in the Circle City for at least another year, according to a report by NFL.com.

However, the annual event might be on the move beyond that.

NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent confirmed the 2022 combine will remain in Indy while bids from Dallas, Los Angeles, and Indianapolis are in consideration for the combine in 2023.

It's unknown at this time when the winning 2023 bid will be announced. But since 1987, the combine has been held in Indianapolis. The combine gathers more than 300 NFL draft prospects during a four-day series of medical, physical, and mental testing.

It's held from the end of February into early March at Lucas Oil Stadium. Last year, due to COVID-19, the combine wasn't held in traditional form. Instead, interviews were held virtually.