This summer, Live Nation offers $30 tickets for concerts in Indy and Noblesville

INDIANAPOLIS — With summer approaching, Live Nation has unveiled a budget-friendly way for fans to experience live music: $30 tickets for numerous shows.
On-Sale Details
Tickets go on sale starting May 21 for shows at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville and Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis.
In Indianapolis, fans can snag $30 tickets for shows like:
- Midland
- Wallows
- Counting Crows
- Barenaked Ladies
- Chevelle
- Papa Roach
- And more
In Noblesville, fans can enjoy $30 tickets for:
- Avril Lavigne
- Keith Urban
- Kesha
- Dierks Bentley
- Rod Stewart
- Blink-182
- And many others!
How to Get Your Tickets
- Visit: Starting May 21, head to Ticket to Summer to see all participating shows.
- Search: Filter events by venue or artist and set your location for nearby options.
Early Access
- T-Mobile: T-Mobile customers can access tickets an hour earlier on May 20. Visit T-Mobile Tickets for details.
- Rakuten: Rakuten members can enjoy early access from 10 AM to 11:59 PM ET on May 20. Sign up here.
Important Information
- All fees are included in the $30 ticket price.
- Taxes may apply at checkout based on location.
- Tickets are available while supplies last.