This summer, Live Nation offers $30 tickets for concerts in Indy and Noblesville

INDIANAPOLIS — With summer approaching, Live Nation has unveiled a budget-friendly way for fans to experience live music: $30 tickets for numerous shows.

On-Sale Details

Tickets go on sale starting May 21 for shows at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville and Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis.

In Indianapolis, fans can snag $30 tickets for shows like:

Midland

Wallows

Counting Crows

Barenaked Ladies

Chevelle

Papa Roach

And more

In Noblesville, fans can enjoy $30 tickets for:

Avril Lavigne

Keith Urban

Kesha

Dierks Bentley

Rod Stewart

Blink-182

And many others!

How to Get Your Tickets



Visit: Starting May 21, head to Ticket to Summer to see all participating shows.

Search: Filter events by venue or artist and set your location for nearby options.

Early Access

T-Mobile: T-Mobile customers can access tickets an hour earlier on May 20. Visit T-Mobile Tickets for details.

Rakuten: Rakuten members can enjoy early access from 10 AM to 11:59 PM ET on May 20. Sign up here.



Important Information