Thousands travel to Indianapolis for the 2025 College Rugby Association of America Championship

INDIANAPOLIS — The heart of college rugby beats loud in Indianapolis this weekend as the 2025 College Rugby Association of America (CRAA) Championship Weekend came to the Circle City.

Dozens of games were played at Kuntz Memorial Stadium.

“This weekend was the Women’s Sevens Premier National Championship and the Men’s Division One A, Division One AA, and Division Two National Championships,” said Paul Keeler, President of CRAA. “It’s the biggest event in college rugby, and the most important event in college rugby."

wrtv Indianapolis hosts college rugby championships

This landmark event features a full slate of premier national championships and bowl matchups:



D1A Men’s National Championship

D1A Challenger’s Cup

D1AA Men’s National Championship

D1AA Bowl Championship

Women’s 7s College Premier National Championship (PNC)

College Club National Championship

Kuntz stadium is hosting the event for the next two years and is undergoing $45 million dollars in renovations.

The stadium will see improvements to locker rooms, fields, stands, fencing and fan amenities.

WRTV talked to one family who traveled hundreds of miles to watch the University of San Diego play.

"I’m here to watch my younger brother play in the rugby national championships," said Ryann Leff, a family member supporting her brother. "We’re a big sports family and we love showing up to support each other."

The USA Rugby Club Championships, happening May 16–18, will also be happening at Kuntz.