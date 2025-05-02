Tickets on sale now as Pacers advance to Eastern Conference Semifinals

INDIANAPOLIS — Exciting news, Pacers fans! Tickets are officially on sale for the Indiana Pacers’ Eastern Conference Semifinals showdown against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Pacers will kick off the action on the road, facing the Cavaliers in Cleveland for Game 1 on Sunday, May 4, and Game 2 on Tuesday, May 6.

Following these matchups, they’ll return home to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Game 3 on Friday, May 9, and Game 4 on Sunday, May 11.

Fans can find all the details, including the complete series schedule, ticket information, game recaps, and previews, by visiting Playoff Central HERE.

Get tickets

Don’t wait—head here for ticket information.

Join the Watch Parties

For fans looking to show their support while the Pacers are on the road, official bars presented by Corona® will host watch parties throughout the Indianapolis area. Click here for a list of participating bars.