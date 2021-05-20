Tim Tebow signs contract with Jacksonville Jaguars

After a week of speculation, Tim Tebow has signed a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

ESPN and the Associated Press reported Thursday morning that Tebow had signed a contract and will practice with the Jaguars later in the day Thursday.

Tebow's signing comes about a week after NFL Network first reported that the Jaguars were planning to sign the former Denver Broncos quarterback as a tight end.

The deal reunites Tebow and Jags head coach Urban Meyer, who coached Tebow and the Florida Gators to two NCAA national championships in 2006 and 2008.

Tebow, 33, has not played in a regular-season NFL game since 2012.

After a wildly successful college career, Tebow was drafted 25th overall by the Denver Broncos in 2010. In 2011, Tebow led Denver to an 8-8 regular-season record that included several close games and late-game heroics. He capped the season off with an improbable overtime victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card playoffs.

Despite the magical 2011 season, Tebow failed to establish himself as an NFL starting quarterback. He made limited appearances for the New York Jets the next season and later briefly joined the Patriots and Eagles without appearing in a regular-season game.

Tebow then tried his hand at baseball and signed a minor league deal with the New York Mets. Between 2016 and 2019, Tebow rose to as high as Triple-A while hitting .222 with 18 home runs.

In joining the Jaguars, Tebow will find himself on the field with Trevor Lawrence, the team's first overall pick in the 2021 draft — a former national champion at Clemson.