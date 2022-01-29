Tom Brady and the Indianapolis Colts

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2001 file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, center, passes during Brady's first start of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Foxboro, Mass. AP Photo/Winslow Townson

New England Patriots QB Tom Brady #12 in action against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, October 21, 2001. Patriots won 38-17. AP Photo/Darron Cummings

New England Patriots QB Tom Brady is seen after their NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2003. The Patriots won 38-34. AP Photo/Darron Cummings

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, talks with Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning after the Patriots 24-14 win during their AFC Championship game in Foxboro, Mass., Sunday Jan. 18, 2004. The Patriots advance to the Super Bowl. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady passes under pressure from Indianapolis Colts end Dwight Freeney (93) in the first quarter on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2004, in Foxboro, Mass. AP Photo/Elise Amendola

In this Sept. 9, 2004, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, chats with Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning after the Patriots beat the Colts 27-24 in an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass. Let the annual debate resume: Who's the better quarterback, Brady or Manning? They'll be watched very closely, especially by the opposing defenses, when they meet on Sunday for the eighth straight season. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning shake hands after their AFC divisional playoff game at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Mass., in this Jan. 16, 2005 file photo. The Patriots won, 20-3. AP Photo/ Charles Krupa

Indianapolis Colts' Peyton Manning (18) and New England Patriots' Tom Brady pose before an AFC practice for Sunday's Pro Bowl game, at the Iolani Resort in Kapolei, Hawaii, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2005. AP Photo/Ronen Zilberman

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Montae Reagor, top, drives New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady down into the turf during the second quarter in Foxborough, Mass., Monday night Nov. 7, 2005. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

In this Nov. 5, 2006 file photo New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) congratulates Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) after Manning and the Colts defeated the Patriots 27-20 in their NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass. Only the Manning brothers keep Brady from dominating the decade even more with Peyton beating him in an AFC championship game and Eli’s last-minute touchdown throw denying the Patriots perfection in the 2007 season. AP Photo/Winslow Townson

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) jumps to pass against the Indianapolis Colts in the first quarter of the AFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 21, 2007, in Indianapolis. AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Robert Mathis, back sacks New England Patriots quarter back Tom Brady (12) in the first quarter of NFL football action in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2007. AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 15, 2009 in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) AP Photos

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, runs past Indianapolis Colts defensive backs Mike Newton (38) and Jerraud Powers (25) before the first quarter during an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa) AP Photos

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks down field as he passes during their NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday afternoon, Dec. 4, 2011. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) AP Photos

Former teammates, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri (4) chat prior to an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Nov. 18, 2012. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) AP Photos

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates a touchdown by New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount during the first half of an AFC divisional NFL playoff football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Foxborough, Mass., Saturday, Jan. 11, 2014. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) AP Photos

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2014. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) AP Photos

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws while being pressured by Indianapolis Colts' Arthur Jones (97) during the first half of the NFL football AFC Championship game between the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Jan. 18, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) AP Photos

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett, left, and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speak at midfield after an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) AP

Quarterback (12) Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lines up behind center against the Indianapolis Colts in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Indianapolis, IN. The Buccaneers defeated the Colts 38-31. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis) AP

Quarterback (12) Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after the Buccaneers defeat the Indianapolis Colts 38-31 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Indianapolis, IN. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis) AP

Prev 1 / Ad Next