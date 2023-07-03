Two upcoming Indy Eleven matches to air on WRTV

INDIANAPOLIS — WRTV and the Indy Eleven have partnered to show two upcoming matches on WRTV in the coming weeks.

The Indy Eleven vs. FC Tulsa match scheduled for 7 p.m. on July 8 and the match against Tampa Bay on July 22 will air on WRTV. Both games will have Greg Rakestraw and Brad Hauter on the call.

“We are excited to team up with WRTV as our newest broadcast partner for upcoming matches this season,” Greg Stremlaw, Indy Eleven President and Chief Executive Officer said. “The relationship, along with our other excellent media partners, will help grow the visibility of Indy Eleven and extend our brand throughout the city of Indianapolis and across central Indiana communities. We look forward to strengthening this relationship over seasons to come and are already developing content for current fans and new fans of Indy Eleven alike to experience Indiana’s Team.”

Saturday will be the first chance for fans to catch Indy Eleven action on WRTV, as the two look to promote and continue to build on the new partnership. Episodes of Indy Eleven’s new series, Undrafted, will also be broadcast on WRTV starting in November.

“Local soccer fans will be able to tune in to WRTV later this month to follow Indy Eleven in action,” said Lana Durban Scott, Vice President and General Manager of WRTV. “Our partnership with Indy Eleven is a great example of Scripps’ commitment to showcasing sports in local markets.”

Indy Eleven and WRTV have also previously announced a partnership to air Undrafted, an 11-part series presented by spokenote and hosted by Indianapolis-based sports broadcast journalist Haley Jordan, that follows current small college players and alums of small colleges in the opportunity to have their chance at the big time.

This unique training camp offers prospective pros a chance to get on the radar of the Indy Eleven technical staff. Trialists will earn the opportunity to showcase their talents and be evaluated as they chase the ultimate prize – a spot in Indy Eleven’s preseason training camp in 2024.

The episodic series is set to begin airing November 19 at 1:30 p.m. on WRTV.