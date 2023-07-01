Tyrese Haliburton agrees to 5-year extension with Pacers worth up to $260 million, ESPN reports

Watch Now
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Marc Lebryk)
Posted at 6:37 PM, Jul 01, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton has agreed to a five-year extension with the Indiana Pacers that could be worth up to $260 million, according to ESPN.

ESPN reports this is the largest deal in Pacers history, and the franchise’s second deal ever to exceed $100 million.

Haliburton’s agents, Dave Spahn and Aaron Mintz, confirmed the extension to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Friday night.

Haliburton broke out as an All-Star for the Pacers last season, becoming the first player in NBA history to average 20 points and 10 assists while shooting 40% from the 3-point range in a season, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

The extension has yet to be confirmed by the Pacers or Haliburton himself.

