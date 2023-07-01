Tyrese Haliburton agrees to 5-year extension with Pacers worth up to $260 million, ESPN reports

INDIANAPOLIS — All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton has agreed to a five-year extension with the Indiana Pacers that could be worth up to $260 million, according to ESPN.

ESPN reports this is the largest deal in Pacers history, and the franchise’s second deal ever to exceed $100 million.

Haliburton’s agents, Dave Spahn and Aaron Mintz, confirmed the extension to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Friday night.

Haliburton broke out as an All-Star for the Pacers last season, becoming the first player in NBA history to average 20 points and 10 assists while shooting 40% from the 3-point range in a season, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

The extension has yet to be confirmed by the Pacers or Haliburton himself.